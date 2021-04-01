Detroit manager A.J. Finch said Soto "very much has closer stuff," and he looks likely to assume the role to begin the season, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Soto has the best pure stuff of any Detroit reliever, and with Joe Jimenez demoted to Triple-A, it looks like the lefty will start the season as the Tigers' closer and could lock down the role long-term if he's effective. Bryan Garcia and Jose Cisnero could also be in the mix for saves, but Soto has the most fantasy upside among that trio.