Soto hit 98 mph on the radar gun Tuesday and has looked impressive to begin camp, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

After a strong showing in the Dominican winter league, where he allowed just one run and struck out 16 across 11 innings of work, Soto seems to be carrying over some momentum. The 25-year-old lefty showed flashes last year out of the bullpen, posting a 3.93 ERA in 34 innings of relief, and he could earn more high leverage work this season.