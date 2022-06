Soto tossed a scoreless inning of relief with two strikeouts in Friday's 5-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

It wasn't a save situation, but Soto was still called on to shut the door, and he looked sharp. Since allowing three runs and blowing a save back on June 16, the lefty has now logged consecutive scoreless appearances. Soto has his ups and downs, though he's mostly been solid with a 2.77 ERA and 13 saves in 15 opportunities this season.