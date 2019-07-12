Soto has moved to the Tigers' bullpen for the time being, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

While McCosky says Soto has been moved to the bullpen "for now", it is unclear who the Tigers' fifth starter will be. If Soto is not used in any of Detroit's first four games of the second half, he could still theoretically start July 16 in Cleveland. Regardless of his role, Soto is pretty unappealing in all formats. Ryan Carpenter, who has been pitching fairly well recently at Triple-A, would line up to make that start if Detroit opts to call upon a minor-league starter.