Soto pitched a clean ninth inning to earn the save in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Twins. He struck out two.

Soto, who came into the season with 20 career MLB saves, is now up to 30 in 32 chances this year. The lefty has a solid 3.17 ERA as well, and he's been even better lately with a 0.93 ERA across his last 10 games. Soto should continue to be a strong fantasy asset in 2023, even if the team around him struggles to win a ton of games.