Soto recorded the save Monday against the Rays after allowing one hit and striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

Soto retired the first two batters on a popout and a strikeout before surrending a single to Harold Ramirez, and he finished the job by getting Mike Zunino on a flyout to center field. He's now recorded a save in back-to-back chances after blowing a save opportunity Friday against the Orioles. Soto owns a 3.18 ERA and 1.59 WHIP with an 11:8 K:BB across 11.1 frames in 2022.