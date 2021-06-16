Soto struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his sixth save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Royals.

It's his first save since May 26, with Jose Cisnero notching both of Detroit's other saves during that stretch. With Michael Fulmer also back in action, it's hard to predict who manager A.J. Hinch might turn to in the ninth inning in any given game, but Soto is at least locked into a high-leverage role, having posted a 0.77 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 13:5 K:BB over his last 11.2 innings.