Soto pitched a clean ninth inning to earn the save in Tuesday's win over the White Sox.
For the second straight appearance, Soto pitched a full inning without striking anyone out, but fantasy managers won't complain about his third save in as many opportunities. The lefty does have 11 strikeouts across 10.2 innings this season and he fanned 29 in 23 innings last year, so he'll likely start racking up the Ks again in short order. Soto should also continue to see the bulk of the save opportunities in Detroit, though with the team sitting at 8-16, he might not get a ton of leads to protect.
