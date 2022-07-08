Soto allowed a run on two hits but managed to secure the save in Thursday's 2-1 win over the White Sox. He walked one and struck out one.

Soto was fortunate that he was staked to a two-run lead to begin the ninth inning, because the lefty struggled and allowed his first run to score in his last six appearances. He still managed his 17th save of the season in 19 chances, retiring sluggers Jose Abreu and Eloy Jimenez with two runners in scoring position to end the game. Despite the shaky outing, Soto still has a solid 2.70 ERA this year, and he should have fairly good job security in the closer role moving forward.