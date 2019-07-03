Soto is scheduled to make his next start with the Tigers on Saturday against the Red Sox, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Manager Ron Gardenhire confirmed over the weekend that Soto would receive another turn through the rotation, despite having posted an 8.44 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 15:12 K:BB in 21.1 innings over his prior six starts this season. Soto initially appeared in line to start Thursday's series finale with the White Sox, but he'll now be pushed back two days after Tuesday's contest was postponed. While he'll now have the luxury of pitching at home rather than on the road, Soto will draw a tougher matchup in the Red Sox, the majors' sixth-best offense in terms of wRC+ (108).