Tigers' Gregory Soto: Next starting coming Saturday
Soto is scheduled to make his next start with the Tigers on Saturday against the Red Sox, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Manager Ron Gardenhire confirmed over the weekend that Soto would receive another turn through the rotation, despite having posted an 8.44 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 15:12 K:BB in 21.1 innings over his prior six starts this season. Soto initially appeared in line to start Thursday's series finale with the White Sox, but he'll now be pushed back two days after Tuesday's contest was postponed. While he'll now have the luxury of pitching at home rather than on the road, Soto will draw a tougher matchup in the Red Sox, the majors' sixth-best offense in terms of wRC+ (108).
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wednesday Waivers; winners & losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...
-
Ranking Cease with other SP call-ups
Dylan Cease is set for his MLB debut as the latest pitching prospect to get the call, with...