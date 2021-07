Soto picked up his ninth save of the season Tuesday night, as he worked a perfect ninth inning in the Tigers' 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Soto made quick work of his assignment Tuesday night, striking out the side on just 13 pitches. The left-hander even touched triple digits on a a sinker that Adolis Garcia managed to foul off. With the Tigers' next three series coming against the Royals, Twins and Orioles (as well as two more against the Rangers), expect Soto to get some more save opportunities.