Soto pitched a clean seventh inning with two strikeouts to earn the save in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Pirates.

Soto took a tough loss in his last appearance, allowing an unearned walkoff run, but he made sure to leave nothing to chance in this one as he nailed down his second save. The lefty simply overpowered the Pirates on just 11 pitches, and he now has 11 strikeouts this season in 8.1 innings pitched. Soto has the best pure stuff of any Detroit reliever, which should make him the favorite for save opportunities moving forward.