Tigers' Gregory Soto: Optioned to Double-A
Soto (suspension) was optioned to Double-A Erie on Monday.
Soto will spend the first 20 games of the season suspended for conduct detrimental to baseball. Once the suspension is up, Soto will be in line for his first taste of Double-A after recording a 4.45 ERA in 113.1 innings for High-A Lakeland last season.
