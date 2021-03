Soto averaged 99.5 mph on his fastball in Friday's Grapefruit League appearance and hit 100.9, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Soto was overpowering in his clean inning of work against the Blue Jays, tossing 13 pitches (eight for strikes) and striking out one. Manager A.J. Hinch said the lefty was "really in control of his inning," and Soto looks like the frontrunner for the closer role in Detroit at this point. He saved two games for the Tigers last season.