Soto tossed a perfect seventh inning to earn the save in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins.

Soto was charged with a blown save Sunday during his final appearance prior to the All-Star break, but he began the second half of the year on a high note with his eighth save of the season. The southpaw didn't strike out any batters during his perfect inning, but he's now posted a 2.92 ERA and 1.35 WHIP in 37 innings across 39 appearances in 2021.