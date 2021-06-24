Soto tossed 1.1 scoreless innings to record a hold in Wednesday's win over the Cardinals. He struck out two.

Soto came on for starter Matt Manning with two on and two out in the sixth inning, and the lefty promptly struck out Matt Carpenter. He then worked a clean seventh with another strikeout. As the team's best left-handed reliever, Soto is often used in high-leverage spots earlier in the game, which was the case Wednesday. This is a boon to the Tigers but suppresses Soto's fantasy value to a degree, as it takes him away from save opportunities from time to time. He's still tied with Michael Fulmer for the team lead with six saves, so the 26-year-old should remain a useful fantasy asset despite his flexible role.