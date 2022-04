Soto earned the save after striking out one and walking one in an inning of a 4-2 win Thursday in Kansas City.

Soto pitched around a walk to record his second save of the season. The 2021 All-Star became the Tigers' closer mid-season last year and is 2-for-2 in save opportunities this season. While the 27-year-old only has two strikeouts in four innings this season, he averaged better than 10 K/9 in each of the last two seasons and should begin to pile up more punchouts as the season progresses.