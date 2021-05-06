Soto (2-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits across 1.1 innings but was able to earn the win in extra innings Wednesday against the Red Sox. He walked two and struck out two.

Soto worked the bottom of the ninth inning in a 3-3 game and escaped without allowing a run despite loading the bases. Manager A.J. Hinch decided to trot Soto back out there after the Tigers scored three times in the top of the 10th, but the lefty got the hook after allowing two of the first three batters to reach. Michael Fulmer then came on and secured his first MLB save, giving Soto his second win of the season. It wasn't the smoothest appearance for the 26-year-old, though he does still have a solid 3.46 ERA and should continue to see the bulk of the save opportunities in Detroit.