Soto pitched a scoreless eighth inning and recorded a hold in Saturday's 4-3 win over the White Sox. He struck out two.

Detroit manager A.J. Hinch decided to use Soto in the eighth inning and then Jose Cisnero for his first MLB save in the ninth. Soto leads the team with five saves and has a solid 3.09 ERA, so this was likely more of a situational decision than a full-on switch at closer for the Tigers. Still, with Soto being Detroit's best left-handed reliever, Hinch will likely continue using him in important late-game spots, and those might not always come in the ninth inning.