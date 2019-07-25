Tigers' Gregory Soto: Pitches well in relief
Soto pitched three scoreless innings of relief in Wednesday's 4-0 loss to the Phillies. He allowed two hits and a walk, while striking out two.
Soto, who was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Saturday, has made seven starts for the Tigers this season, but he's operating out of the bullpen for now. The 24-year-old lefty has an unsightly 7.88 ERA, though Wednesday's long-relief effort was a step in the right direction. With Detroit sitting at 30-67, Soto should continue to get opportunities as the team assesses young players for 2020 and beyond.
