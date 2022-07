Soto pitched a clean ninth inning with one strikeout to record the save in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Detroit's All-Star closer continued his steady play, as he now has 19 saves in 21 chances this season to go along with a 2.36 ERA. Soto is sporting an even better 0.96 ERA across his past 10 appearances. The lefty has a firm grip on closing duties and should be a solid fantasy asset the rest of the way.