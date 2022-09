Soto pitched a clean ninth inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Royals. He struck out one.

Soto cruised through the Royals on just 10 pitches to earn his 29th save of the season. After taking a loss back on Sept. 17, the lefty has rattled off four straight scoreless appearances, picking up a save in each of those games. Soto has established himself as a fairly reliable closer this year, and he should head into 2023 with the role locked up in Detroit.