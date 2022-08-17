Soto worked around a hit to pitch a scoreless ninth inning and earn the save in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Guardians. He struck out one.

After allowing six earned runs over his previous four appearances, it looked like Soto was in for another rough outing when he allowed a leadoff double in the ninth. The Guardians advanced the runner with a bunt, but Soto dug in to get a strikeout and groundout to end the game. It was the second save in as many days for the lefty and his 22nd of the season. Soto also has a strong 3.16 ERA and 42 strikeouts across 42.2 innings this year.