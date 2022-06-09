Soto worked around a hit and a walk to pitch a scoreless ninth inning and earn the save Wednesday against the Pirates.

Soto earned his second save in as many days, but the lefty made this one a bit more difficult after registering a 1-2-3 inning Tuesday. He started strongly Wednesday by recording two quick outs, got into some trouble with a walk and a single, then finished the game with a strikeout. Soto sometimes makes things interesting, though he's been quite effective overall with a 1.71 ERA and 12 saves in 13 chances. He looks to have a fairly firm grip on the closer role in Detroit at this point.