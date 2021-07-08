Soto worked around a hit and a walk to pitch two scoreless innings and record the save Wednesday against the Rangers. He struck out three.

The lefty recorded his first save since June 15, though he's still been pitching well, as he now has a 2.78 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 35.2 innings. And despite the lull in saves, Soto does still lead the team with seven saves this season. Michael Fulmer (neck) is second with six saves, but he's currently on the 10-day injured list. That means Soto should continue to see save opportunities, along with righty Jose Cisnero, who had the team's two most recent saves before Soto's on Wednesday.