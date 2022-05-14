Manager A.J. Hinch said after Soto was pulled from a save situation Friday that Soto "will pitch the ninth tomorrow with the lead," Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Soto's hold on the ninth-inning job is slipping. He has had little command of his pitches lately, and Friday was no different as he plunked two batters and walked another before getting the hook. Soto has handed out four free passes in his last 1.1 innings, and if the hard-throwing lefty can't rein it in, the Tigers could eventually turn to Will Vest -- who got the save Friday -- or Michael Fulmer for save opportunities.