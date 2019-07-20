Soto was recalled by the Tigers on Saturday.

Soto has seven starts and two relief appearances for the Tigers this season, stumbling to a 7.24 ERA while striking out just 15.6 percent of opposing batters. Starter Spencer Turnbull (back) landed on the injured list in a corresponding move, but Soto will pitch out of the bullpen for now, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

