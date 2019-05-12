Tigers' Gregory Soto: Returns to minors after loss
Soto (0-1) was optioned to Double-A Erie after taking the loss in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports. He gave up seven runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out one.
Soto was called up as the 26th man for the nightcap, so his return to Erie was to be expected. The 24-year-old's major-league debut wasn't pretty as he ended up needing 88 pitches (54 strikes) to get through four frames.
