Soto was optioned to Triple-A Toledo following Saturday's loss to the Mets.

Soto had a rough start Friday when he allowed five runs on six hits across 3.2 innings, and now makes his return to Triple-A. The 24-year-old has an 11.20 ERA, 2.12 WHIP and 11:7 K:BB through hist first four starts major-league starts.

