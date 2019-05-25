Soto yielded five runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four over 3.2 innings Friday night in a no-decision against New York.

Soto was handed an early 4-0 lead heading into the third inning, but he gave up a solo homer in the bottom of the third followed by four more runs in the fourth prior to being removed. Luckily, his offense bailed him out by scoring nine runs on the way to victory. The 24-year-old southpaw has struggled so far this season, accruing a 13.03 ERA and 2.38 WHIP with eight strikeouts across 9.2 frames.