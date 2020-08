Soto is a likely candidate to see save opportunities after Joe Jimenez lost the closer's job, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The 25-year-old is unlikely to fully step into the role, as manager Ron Gardenhire indicated he plans to play matchups with Soto, Jose Cisnero and Buck Farmer. Soto has a 3.52 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 20:4 K:BB through 15.1 innings this season, and he's only allowed runs in two of his 16 appearances.