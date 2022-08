Soto earned the save against the Angels on Saturday, allowing one walk in a scoreless ninth inning.

Soto took the mound with Detroit up by a run in the final frame. He issued a one-out walk to Kurt Suzuki but quickly rebounded by inducing a double play to close out the save. Soto has racked up three saves in the past six days and ranks 10th in the majors with 23 successful conversions on the campaign.