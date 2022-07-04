Soto worked around two walks to pitch a scoreless ninth inning and earn the save in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against the Guardians.

Working with a 4-1 lead, Soto made things interesting by allowing the tying run to come to the plate. However, the lefty induced an Owen Miller groundout to end the game. Soto has been mostly effective this year with 16 saves in 18 opportunities to go along with a 2.48 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 30 strikeouts across 29 innings. The Tigers will likely get some calls on their top reliever leading up to the trade deadline.