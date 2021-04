Soto (1-0) earned the win Tuesday against the Twins by allowing one hit with two strikeouts and zero walks over two scoreless innings.

The 26-year-old kept Minnesota off the board during the ninth and 10th innings amid a 3-3 tied, and he earned the victory when Detroit walked it off in the bottom of the 10th. Soto surrendered two runs while recording a save Opening Day, but he's provided three scoreless frames over his past two appearances.