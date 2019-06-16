Tigers' Gregory Soto: Sent to minors
The Tigers optioned Soto to Triple-A Toledo on Sunday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Soto turned in the best outing of his young MLB career after receiving the callup from Triple-A Toledo to start Saturday's game against the Indians. He worked four scoreless frames in the contest and should rank near the top of the list for another start when the Tigers next require a fifth man in the rotation, but a pair of off days during the upcoming weekend will allow Detroit to get by with a short-handed staff for the time being.
