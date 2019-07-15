The Tigers optioned Soto to Triple-A Toledo following Sunday's 12-8 win over the Royals.

After Soto closed out the first half as a member of the rotation, the Tigers shifted him to the bullpen coming out of the All-Star break. He was stellar in his lone appearance in long relief over the weekend in Kansas City, striking out three and allowing one hit and no walks over three scoreless frames in Friday's loss. Detroit may have chosen to send Soto back to Toledo so he continue his development as a starter.

