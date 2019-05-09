Soto is expected to be recalled from Double-A Erie to serve as the Tigers' 26th man for Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Per Beck, manager Ron Gardenhire said the Tigers would deploy their 26th man as the Game 2 starter, suggesting Soto will start the second half of Saturday's twin bill. Expectations should be tempered for the young left-hander, who figures to head back to Erie after his start, as he's pitched just 13.1 innings above High-A. Across four starts between High-A Lakeland and Double-A Erie this season, Soto owns a 3.12 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB in 17.1 innings.