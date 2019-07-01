Manager Ron Gardenhire said that Soto would receive another turn in Detroit's rotation before the All-Star break, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. "He's going to be here," Gardenhire said of the left-hander. "He'll get another start [probably Thursday in Chicago]. We've got a lot of games coming up here."

Soto was called up from Triple-A Toledo to start Sunday's series finale with the Nationals and didn't do much to impress, lasting only 3.2 innings and giving up three runs on four hits and one walk. Gardenhire noted that he came away from the outing happy with Soto's fastball -- he was clocked in the 96-to-98 mile-per-hour range in the first inning -- so that looks like it'll be enough for the southpaw to pick up his seventh big-league start. Even though Soto sports an 8.44 ERA and 1.88 WHIP thus far with the Tigers, the organization doesn't really have many appealing alternatives for the back end of the rotation unless it's willing to start top prospect Matt Manning's MLB service clock.