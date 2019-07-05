Tigers' Gregory Soto: Set to start Friday
Soto is listed as the starting pitcher for Friday's game against the Red Sox.
Soto originally lined up to start Saturday but the Tigers shuffled their rotation a bit in advance of the All-Star break. The 24-year-old has a 8.44 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 15:12 K:BB over 21.1 innings and has yet to complete five frames in any of his six starts.
