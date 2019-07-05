Soto is listed as the starting pitcher for Friday's game against the Red Sox.

Soto originally lined up to start Saturday but the Tigers shuffled their rotation a bit in advance of the All-Star break. The 24-year-old has a 8.44 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 15:12 K:BB over 21.1 innings and has yet to complete five frames in any of his six starts.