Soto pitched a scoreless inning of relief in Saturday's win over the Dodgers. He didn't allow a hit or a walk and struck out one.

Soto blew his first save of the season in his previous outing, so while Saturday's 5-1 Detroit win didn't produce a save opportunity, it was encouraging to see the lefty bounce back. Outside of the blown save, Soto has been solid this season with a 1.29 ERA across seven innings of work. He only has five strikeouts so far, but after recording a 10.7 K/9 last year, the whiffs figure to pick up as well.