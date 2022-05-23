Soto pitched a clean ninth inning to record the save in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Guardians.
The ninth inning started ominously as Soto hit leadoff man Josh Naylor. However, the lefty retired the next batter, then got Andres Gimenez to ground into a double play to end the game. Soto has had a few hiccups this season, but he now has seven saves in eight chances to go with a solid 2.92 ERA. He's also pitched well lately with no runs allowed and three saves in his last three appearances. Manager A.J. Hinch has shown confidence in Soto despite some ups and downs, and fantasy managers should continue to do the same while he remains Detroit's closer.