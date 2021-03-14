Soto has allowed one run across 2.2 innings so far in Grapefruit League action. He's walked three and struck out four.

Soto is walking too many batters in the early going, but he's also exhibiting his overpowering stuff with the four strikeouts. The lefty is likely the top option to close in Detroit, as he has greater strikeout potential than fellow reliever Bryan Garcia. However, no one in the Tigers' bullpen has really established themselves as a dominant closer, so it's possible that new manager A.J. Hinch mixes and matches for a bit, at least until someone stands out a bit more. Soto saved two games in three chances last season.