Soto has made seven scoreless appearances out of the Detroit bullpen this season, striking out 10 over 7.2 innings while allowing one hit and one walk.

The Tigers still viewed Soto as a potential starter last season, but after he found success in the bullpen in the second half of 2019, the lefty was converted to relief on a full-time basis. He has enjoyed a nice uptick in velocity with the move to the bullpen and has emerged as the Tigers' most electric late-inning arm, allowing him to rise up the depth chart quickly. With Buck Farmer (groin) moving to the injured list Monday, Soto will likely be the next man up for saves in the event struggling closer Joe Jimenez misses time or gets removed from the role.