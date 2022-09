Soto worked around a hit and a walk to pitch a scoreless ninth inning and earn the save Wednesday against the Angels. He struck out three.

Soto made things interesting, but he covered things up by striking out the side for just the second time this season. The lefty now has 25 saves, a 3.60 ERA and 52 strikeouts across 50 innings this year. Soto has had some ups and downs, though he's been locked in as Detroit's closer since Opening Day and should stay in that role the rest of the way.