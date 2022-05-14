Soto retired just one batter in Friday's win over the Orioles, and he hit two others and issued a walk, but was also credited with his first hold of the season.

Soto was brought on in the top of the ninth inning in a save situation with the Tigers up 4-2, but the lefty struggled with his control right away. He hit the first two batters he faced before recording a strikeout. Soto then walked the bases loaded with one out, and manager A.J. Hinch turned to Will Vest, who struck out the next two batters to end the game. That left Soto with his first hold of the season, though he clearly didn't pitch well. He now has a 3.86 ERA and 1.71 WHIP for the season, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the Tigers turn to someone like Vest or Michael Fulmer for future save opportunities.