Soto (0-1) allowed two runs on two hits and struck out one in one inning to take the loss Wednesday versus the White Sox.

Soto surrendered homers to Jose Abreu and Edwin Encarnacion in the eighth inning. The 25-year-old Soto has struggled in consecutive appearances versus the White Sox -- he allowed four runs without recording an out in Tuesday's loss. Those two bad outings have ballooned Soto's ERA to 4.76 with a 0.88 WHIP and 15 strikeouts in 11.1 innings across 12 outings.