Soto was recalled from Double-A Erie ahead of his scheduled start against the Astros on Wednesday.

Soto fired 88 pitches in his big-league debut Saturday -- allowing seven runs on nine hits across four innings -- so he's only expected to pitch a "couple" of innings in Wednesday's outing, according to Evan Woodbery of MLive.com. Woodbery also reports that Soto is expected to stick in the rotation for another turn Sunday against the A's; that start will also come on three days rest, so Soto figures to see a similar pitch count in that outing as well. Ryan Carpenter was optioned to Triple-A Toledo to free up a spot on the roster for Soto.