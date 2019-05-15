Soto will be recalled from Double-A Erie to start Wednesday against the Astros, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Soto will once again make the jump from Double-A to the majors after making his big-league debut in Saturday's doubleheader, which saw him allow seven runs on nine hits across four innings. The 24-year-old threw 88 pitches in that outing and will be on three days' rest, so he seems likely to have a lower pitch count Wednesday against Houston's explosive lineup.