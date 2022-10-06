Soto (2-11) allowed an unearned run while retiring just one batter to take the loss Wednesday against the Mariners. He gave up one hit and two walks.

Soto took the loss for the second night in a row, ending a mostly strong campaign on a sour note. The lefty finished with a whopping 11 losses, though he also had 30 saves in 33 opportunities, to go along with a 3.28 ERA and 60 strikeouts across 60.1 innings. Though he can be volatile at times, Soto should head into 2023 once again closing games for Detroit.