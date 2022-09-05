Soto (2-8) allowed a run on two hits and two walks to take the loss Sunday against the Royals. He struck out one.

Coming on in the eighth inning of a 2-2 ballgame, Soto labored threw the frame on 21 pitches and ultimately allowed a run to score to take the loss. The lefty has struggled with a 9.00 ERA and 2.27 WHIP across his last 12 appearances. During that time, his K/9 has dropped to 7.4, compared to 9.0 for the season, and he's also walking a batter per inning. Soto will likely continue to struggle unless he can increase his strikeouts and limit the free passes.